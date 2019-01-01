|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atrion’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) was reported by BWS Financial on April 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting ATRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) is $664 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Atrion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atrion.
Atrion is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.