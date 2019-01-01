QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
654.09 - 664
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/5K
Div / Yield
7.8/1.17%
52 Wk
579.96 - 805.62
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
40.68
Open
654.09
P/E
37.51
EPS
4.59
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:55PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Atrion Corp develops and manufactures products for medical applications. Its fluid-delivery products contribute the largest proportion of revenue and include valves that can hold and release controlled amounts of fluids or gases and are often used in anesthesia and oncology applications. Atrion's cardiovascular products include the MPS2 Myocardial Protection System, which delivers fluids and medications, mixes drugs, and controls temperature and pressure during open-heart surgery. The cardiovascular business also sells cardiac-surgery vacuum relief valves, inflation devices, and other products used in heart surgery. The firm's ophthalmic products include medical devices that disinfect contact lenses. Atrion generates the majority of revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atrion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atrion (ATRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atrion's (ATRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atrion (ATRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) was reported by BWS Financial on April 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting ATRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atrion (ATRI)?

A

The stock price for Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) is $664 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atrion (ATRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) reporting earnings?

A

Atrion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Atrion (ATRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atrion.

Q

What sector and industry does Atrion (ATRI) operate in?

A

Atrion is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.