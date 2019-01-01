QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.09 - 11.09
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.71/6.40%
52 Wk
10.72 - 11.96
Mkt Cap
474.7M
Payout Ratio
92.78
Open
11.09
P/E
14.59
EPS
0.25
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. The company generates its revenue from mortgage interest and fees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atrium Mortgage (OTCPK: AMIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atrium Mortgage's (AMIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atrium Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atrium Mortgage

Q

Current Stock Price for Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF)?

A

The stock price for Atrium Mortgage (OTCPK: AMIVF) is $11.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is Atrium Mortgage (OTCPK:AMIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Atrium Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atrium Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Atrium Mortgage (AMIVF) operate in?

A

Atrium Mortgage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.