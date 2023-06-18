Bitcoin Surges 3% In Volatile Week But This Altcoin Steals The Show With 25% Surge

The cryptocurrency market has seen a mix of performances this week, with some coins showing significant growth while others maintained a steady pace.
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded at $26,576.25 Sunday morning, marking a 3.18% increase over the past week. The 24-hour price change was a modest 0.17%.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,729.71, with a 1.36% increase over the week and a 0.90% increase in the last 24 hours.
Tether USDT/USD, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, maintained its $1.00 value with a minimal 0.02% increase over the week and a 0.07% increase in the last 24 hours.
BNB BNB/USD, the native coin of the Binance exchange, traded at $245.93, showing a 3.75% increase over the week and a 0.29% increase in the last 24 hours.
Finally, USD Coin USDC/USD, another stablecoin, also maintained its $1.00 value with a slight 0.05% increase over the week and a 0.01% increase in the last 24 hours.
Moving on to the top performers of the week among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, we have:
Sui SUI/USD leads the pack with a 25.76% increase over the week, trading at $0.7661. The 24-hour price change was 0.64%.
KuCoin Token KCS/USD followed closely with a 24.19% increase over the week, trading at $7.33. The 24-hour price change was 0.98%.
Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD saw a 20.50% increase over the week, trading at $0.8957. The 24-hour price change was a significant 5.23%.
Aptos APT/USD had a 19.84% increase over the week, trading at $7.11. The 24-hour price change was 6.05%.
Finally, Fantom FTM/USD saw a 14.30% increase over the week, trading at $0.2723. The 24-hour price change was 1.13%.
In the news, Binance faced liquidity issues while Bitcoin clashed with a sheriff’s office over a mining operation. Meanwhile, regulatory woes continue to impact the market, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin trading mixed.
On a positive note, BlackRock’s ETF news boosted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. However, the market reacted negatively to Jerome Powell’s comments on future rate hikes, leading to a drop in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.
Despite these challenges, some analysts foresee a 100x growth for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin post-CPI data. However, others have sounded a mayday after a crypto crash ahead of CPI data.
