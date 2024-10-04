Apogee Enterprises Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Frontier Group, JetBlue Airways And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Apogee Enterprises reported second-quarter sales of $342.4 million, beating the consensus estimate of $335.3 million. Adjusted EPS rose 5.9% Y/Y to $1.44, beating the consensus of $1.23.

Apogee Enterprises shares jumped 20.7% to $82.56 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

F rontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC gained 20.6% to $6.02 following a report suggesting Spirit Airlines is considering filing for bankruptcy. The company, a budget airline, may see a rise in passengers due to a drop in competition.

gained 20.6% to $6.02 following a report suggesting Spirit Airlines is considering filing for bankruptcy. The company, a budget airline, may see a rise in passengers due to a drop in competition. JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU surged 15% to $7.34 following a report suggesting Sprint Airlines is considering filing for bankruptcy. Earlier this year, a judge blocked a merger between the two companies because it could hurt competition and hike ticket prices.

surged 15% to $7.34 following a report suggesting Sprint Airlines is considering filing for bankruptcy. Earlier this year, a judge blocked a merger between the two companies because it could hurt competition and hike ticket prices. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd . LX surged 12.5% to $3.8250.

. surged 12.5% to $3.8250. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR gained 11.8% to $19.08 after the company announced it will present its long-term data from the HOPE-2 open-label extension study at the 2024 World Muscle Society Congress.

. gained 11.8% to $19.08 after the company announced it will present its long-term data from the HOPE-2 open-label extension study at the 2024 World Muscle Society Congress. Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM rose 10.5% to $3.0950.

rose 10.5% to $3.0950. Barnes Group Inc . B gained 10.3% to $44.22 following a report suggesting that Apollo Global Management is in talks to acquire the company.

. gained 10.3% to $44.22 following a report suggesting that Apollo Global Management is in talks to acquire the company. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd . JKS shares rose 10.3% to $28.84.

. shares rose 10.3% to $28.84. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 7.2% to $20.33 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.8.

gained 7.2% to $20.33 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.8. V.F. Corporation VFC gained 6.6% to $20.81.

gained 6.6% to $20.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF climbed 6% to $142.21.

climbed 6% to $142.21. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL gained 5.1% to $58.48.

