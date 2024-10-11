CVS Has 'Real Value,' Jim Cramer Says: Micron Had An 'Amazing' Quarter

When asked about CVS Health Corporation CVS on CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said, “I think there's real value here.”

On Oct. 10, Barclays analyst Andrew Mok upgraded CVS Health from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $63 to $82.

Cramer also recommends buying Micron Technology, Inc. MU, saying it had an “amazing” quarter.

On Oct. 8, Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained Micron Technology with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $145 to $135.

Although Cramer believes Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL will have a good year, but he prefers the stock of Union Pacific UNP.

On Oct. 9, Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $206.

The “Mad Money” host recommended not touching American Tower AMT.

On Oct. 10, Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained American Tower with an Overweight and raised the price target from $223 to $255.

Cramer said Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is going higher, adding that it is one of the greatest stocks of his time.

Howmet Aerospace will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

ADMA Biologics ADMA is a “very speculative” stock, Cramer said.

On Sept. 20, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated ADMA Biologics with an Overweight and maintained a $20 price target.

Cramer recommended buying Modine Manufacturing MOD. “It's just one of these great metal-bending companies,” he added.

On Sept. 24, DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained Modine Manufacturing with a Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $155.

Robinhood HOOD is a buy, Cramer said.

On Oct. 8, Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained Robinhood with an Overweight and maintained a $27 price target.

Price Action:

Old Dominion shares gained 0.1% to settle at $194.59 on Thursday.

Micron shares gained 3.9% to close at $105.69.

American Tower shares fell 1.3% to close at $217.90 on Thursday.

Howmet Aerospace shares fell 1.5% to close at $102.10 during the session.

Modine Manufacturing shares fell 2.3% to settle at $130.95 on Thursday.

ADMA Biologics shares fell 16.3% to settle at $17.01.

Robinhood shares fell 0.6% to close at $25.50 on Thursday.

CVS shares gained 1.3% to close at $66.85 on Thursday.

