Autoliv Posts Strong Sales, Joins United States Cellular, Netflix, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed , with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, missing the analyst consensus of $1.95. Quarterly revenues of $2.56 billion topped the street view of $2.53 billion.

Autoliv shares jumped 5.5% to $99.13 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 19% to $18.73. Amazon Web Services recently announced plans to invest over $500 million in nuclear power.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE gained 18.7% to $22.25.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS climbed 18% to $29.80.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 14% to $6.01. Peloton Interactive will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Uxin Limited UXIN jumped 13.1% to $6.47. Uxin recently announced a strategic partnership with Wuhan City Economic & Technological Development Zone.

United States Cellular Corporation USM gained 13.1% to $66.39. after the company announced the sale of a portion of its retained spectrum licenses to Verizon for $1 billion.

XCHG Limited XCH gained 12.7% to $22.08.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT surged 11.2% to $13.42. ClearPoint Neuro will release financial results for its 2024 third quarter on Thursday, Nov. 7, after the market close.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 10.5% to $759.82 following upbeat quarterly results.

IonQ, Inc . IONQ surged 8.8% to $13.61. IonQ will report third quarter financial results on Nov. 6.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG gained 8.8% to $515.57 following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

gained 8.8% to $515.57 following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Nokia Oyj NOK gained 6.3% to $4.6150. Nokia recently company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.

