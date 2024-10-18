Autoliv Posts Strong Sales, Joins United States Cellular, Netflix, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed , with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday.
Shares of Autoliv, Inc. ALV rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, missing the analyst consensus of $1.95. Quarterly revenues of $2.56 billion topped the street view of $2.53 billion.
Autoliv shares jumped 5.5% to $99.13 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 19% to $18.73. Amazon Web Services recently announced plans to invest over $500 million in nuclear power.
- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE gained 18.7% to $22.25.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS climbed 18% to $29.80.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 14% to $6.01. Peloton Interactive will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 31.
- Uxin Limited UXIN jumped 13.1% to $6.47. Uxin recently announced a strategic partnership with Wuhan City Economic & Technological Development Zone.
- United States Cellular Corporation USM gained 13.1% to $66.39. after the company announced the sale of a portion of its retained spectrum licenses to Verizon for $1 billion.
- XCHG Limited XCH gained 12.7% to $22.08.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT surged 11.2% to $13.42. ClearPoint Neuro will release financial results for its 2024 third quarter on Thursday, Nov. 7, after the market close.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 10.5% to $759.82 following upbeat quarterly results.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ surged 8.8% to $13.61. IonQ will report third quarter financial results on Nov. 6.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG gained 8.8% to $515.57 following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Nokia Oyj NOK gained 6.3% to $4.6150. Nokia recently company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.