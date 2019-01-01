|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Altair Engineering’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL).
The latest price target for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting ALTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.46% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) is $58.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2015.
Altair Engineering’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Altair Engineering.
Altair Engineering is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.