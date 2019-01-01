QQQ
Range
57.55 - 59.83
Vol / Avg.
334.9K/207.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
55.5 - 82.96
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
58.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
78.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software enabling origination of the entire product lifecycle from concept design to in-service operation. The integrated suite of software provided by the company optimizes design performance across multiple disciplines encompassing structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, system modeling, and embedded systems. It operates through two segments: Software which includes the portfolio of software products such as solvers and optimization technology products, modeling and visualization tools, industrial and concept design tools, and others; and Client Engineering Services which provides client engineering services to support customers. Most of its revenue comes from the software segment within the United States.

Altair Engineering Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altair Engineering (ALTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altair Engineering's (ALTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altair Engineering (ALTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting ALTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.46% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altair Engineering (ALTR)?

A

The stock price for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) is $58.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altair Engineering (ALTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2015.

Q

When is Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) reporting earnings?

A

Altair Engineering’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Altair Engineering (ALTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altair Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does Altair Engineering (ALTR) operate in?

A

Altair Engineering is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.