Akoustis Technologies Inc is an emerging commercial product company focused on developing, designing, and manufacturing innovative RF filter solutions for the wireless industry, including for products such as smartphones and tablets, network infrastructure equipment, WiFi Customer Premise Equipment and defense applications. The company has developed a proprietary microelectromechanical system based bulk acoustic wave technology and a unique manufacturing process flow, called XBAW, for filters produced for use in RFFE modules. The company derives revenue from the sale of filter products under individual customer purchase orders, some of which have underlying master sales agreements that specify terms governing the product sales.