|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.200
|-0.230
|-0.0300
|REV
|3.780M
|3.672M
|-108.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akoustis Technologies’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).
The latest price target for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AKTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.60% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is $5.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akoustis Technologies.
Akoustis Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akoustis Technologies.
Akoustis Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.