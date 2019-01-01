QQQ
Range
5.76 - 6.22
Vol / Avg.
856K/710.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.58 - 15.94
Mkt Cap
319.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
54.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Akoustis Technologies Inc is an emerging commercial product company focused on developing, designing, and manufacturing innovative RF filter solutions for the wireless industry, including for products such as smartphones and tablets, network infrastructure equipment, WiFi Customer Premise Equipment and defense applications. The company has developed a proprietary microelectromechanical system based bulk acoustic wave technology and a unique manufacturing process flow, called XBAW, for filters produced for use in RFFE modules. The company derives revenue from the sale of filter products under individual customer purchase orders, some of which have underlying master sales agreements that specify terms governing the product sales.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200-0.230 -0.0300
REV3.780M3.672M-108.000K

Analyst Ratings

Akoustis Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akoustis Technologies's (AKTS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Akoustis Technologies’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).

Q

What is the target price for Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AKTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.60% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)?

A

The stock price for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is $5.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akoustis Technologies.

Q

When is Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) reporting earnings?

A

Akoustis Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akoustis Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) operate in?

A

Akoustis Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.