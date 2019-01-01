QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.83 - 9.86
Vol / Avg.
39.9K/93.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 10.88
Mkt Cap
290M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.83
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:29AM
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sports Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sports Ventures (AKIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sports Ventures (NASDAQ: AKIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sports Ventures's (AKIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sports Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Sports Ventures (AKIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sports Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Sports Ventures (AKIC)?

A

The stock price for Sports Ventures (NASDAQ: AKIC) is $9.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sports Ventures (AKIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sports Ventures.

Q

When is Sports Ventures (NASDAQ:AKIC) reporting earnings?

A

Sports Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sports Ventures (AKIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sports Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Sports Ventures (AKIC) operate in?

A

Sports Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.