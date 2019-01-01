|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akita Bank (OTCPK: AKBKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Akita Bank.
There is no analysis for Akita Bank
The stock price for Akita Bank (OTCPK: AKBKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akita Bank.
Akita Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Akita Bank.
Akita Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.