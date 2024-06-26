Zurich Insurance Announces $600M Acquisition Of AIG's Global Personal Travel Insurance Business To Bolster US Presence

In a strategic move to bolster its travel insurance arm, Zurich Insurance ZURVY announced a $600 million deal to acquire the global personal travel insurance and assistance business of American International Group Inc. AIG.
What Happened: The acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, will see the AIG business integrated with Zurich’s travel insurance provider, Cover-More Group, expanding Zurich’s presence in the U.S., the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
Following the acquisition, the combined annual gross written premiums for the expanded Cover-More Group are projected to be around $2 billion.
CEO of Zurich Global Ventures, Cara Morton, expressed the company’s commitment to travel insurance, stating, “Travel insurance is a priority for us. This transaction is a great strategic fit, which enhances Zurich’s existing capabilities and makes us a leading travel insurance provider across all regions.”
Why It Matters: This acquisition comes on the heels of AIG’s recent move to reduce its stake in Corebridge Financial Inc. and sell 120 million shares to Nippon Life for $3.8 billion. This divestment was part of AIG’s strategy to streamline its operations and focus on its core businesses.
Meanwhile, Zurich’s acquisition of AIG’s travel business is a significant step in expanding its presence in the U.S. and consolidating its position as a leading travel insurance provider globally. This move aligns with Zurich’s strategic focus on strengthening its insurance offerings and expanding its market reach.
Price Action: AIG Inc. stock closed at $74.51 on Tuesday, declining 1.97%. In after-hours trading, the stock rose by 0.94%. Year to date, AIG’s stock has increased by 8.24%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
