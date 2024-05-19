MicroStrategy Was The Best Among These 10 Large-Cap Stocks Scoring Big Last Week (May 12-May 19, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares increased 30.10% following a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Monday.Com MNDY shares jumped 25.97% following better-than-expected Q1 financial results and a Q2 FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. Several analysts boosted price targets for the company.
- On Holding AG ONON shares soared 15.02% after it reported better-than-expected financial results, and analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Sea Limited SE shares rose 13.99% following a Q1 revenue beat, and Tiger Global increased its stake in the company.
- Insulet Corporation PODD shares surged 12.81%, even though short-seller Blue Orca Capital announced it had taken a short position in its stock.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares increased 11.69% after the company declared that it is expanding its server portfolio with performance and efficiency upgrades to the Dell PowerEdge. Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock.
- Vodafone Group Plc VOD stock upped 10.75% after the company reported full-year financial results.
- Alcon Inc. ALC shares increased 9.69% after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results, and analysts boosted their forecasts.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares increased 9.54% following gaining momentum at the start of the week.
- Corebridge Financial Inc. CRBG shares rose 5.60% after American International Group, Inc. AIG reached a deal to sell shares of its stock in the company to Nippon Life Insurance.
