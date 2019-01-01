AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AdaptHealth missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $224.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AdaptHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.28
|0.22
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.20
|0.17
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|689.87M
|638.43M
|575.53M
|486.34M
|Revenue Actual
|702.11M
|653.29M
|617.02M
|482.12M
Earnings History
AdaptHealth (AHCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
The Actual Revenue was $149.5M, which beat the estimate of $142.3M.
