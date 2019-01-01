AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) was reported by RBC Capital on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting AHCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) was provided by RBC Capital, and AdaptHealth maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AdaptHealth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AdaptHealth was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AdaptHealth (AHCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $26.00. The current price AdaptHealth (AHCO) is trading at is $17.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.