Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.340
Quarterly Revenue
$214M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$280M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Assured Guaranty using advanced sorting and filters.
Assured Guaranty Questions & Answers
When is Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) reporting earnings?
Assured Guaranty (AGO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)?
The Actual EPS was $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.64.
What were Assured Guaranty’s (NYSE:AGO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $162M, which missed the estimate of $284.7M.
