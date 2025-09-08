Logo of Veeva on building
September 8, 2025 7:35 AM 2 min read

This Veeva Systems Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $290 to $330. Veeva Systems shares closed at $272.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell upgraded Sanofi SNY from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $56 to $58. Sanofi shares closed at $46.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Andre Salles upgraded Afya AFYA from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $19.5 to $19. Afya shares closed at $15.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. USCB from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $22. USCB Financial shares closed at $17.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $49 to $60. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $53.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying VEEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

