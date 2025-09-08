This Veeva Systems Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $290 to $330. Veeva Systems shares closed at $272.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell upgraded Sanofi SNY from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $56 to $58. Sanofi shares closed at $46.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Andre Salles upgraded Afya AFYA from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $19.5 to $19. Afya shares closed at $15.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded USCB Financial Holdings, Inc . USCB from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $22. USCB Financial shares closed at $17.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $49 to $60. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $53.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying VEEV stock? Here's what analysts think:

