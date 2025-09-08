Roblox To Rally Around 34%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised Chewy, Inc. CHWY price target from $44 to $50. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger upgraded the rating from Neutral to Outperform. Chewy shares closed at $42.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Samsara Inc. IOT from $50 to $53. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Samsara shares closed at $42.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $159 to $171. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating. Roblox shares closed at $127.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut the price target for ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from $56 to $54. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. ABM shares closed at $48.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG from $65 to $70. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $53.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut Afya Limited AFYA price target from $19.5 to $19. UBS analyst Andre Salles upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Afya shares settled at $15.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Sanofi SNY price target from $56 to $58. Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $46.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM price target from $66 to $73. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $63.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $28 to $23. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating. Dow shares settled at $24.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James slashed ConocoPhillips COP price target from $117 to $115. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained an Outperform rating. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $92.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
