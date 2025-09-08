Roblox on screen
September 8, 2025 8:01 AM 3 min read

Roblox To Rally Around 34%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Mizuho raised Chewy, Inc. CHWY price target from $44 to $50. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger upgraded the rating from Neutral to Outperform. Chewy shares closed at $42.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Samsara Inc. IOT from $50 to $53. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Samsara shares closed at $42.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities boosted Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $159 to $171. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating. Roblox shares closed at $127.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut the price target for ABM Industries Incorporated ABM from $56 to $54. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. ABM shares closed at $48.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies increased the price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG from $65 to $70. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $53.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut Afya Limited AFYA price target from $19.5 to $19. UBS analyst Andre Salles upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Afya shares settled at $15.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased Sanofi SNY price target from $56 to $58. Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sanofi shares closed at $46.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark raised Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM price target from $66 to $73. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $63.21 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $28 to $23. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating. Dow shares settled at $24.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James slashed ConocoPhillips COP price target from $117 to $115. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained an Outperform rating. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $92.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying RBLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABM Logo
ABMABM Industries Inc
$47.50-1.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.35
Growth
26.25
Quality
19.43
Value
27.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AFYA Logo
AFYAAfya Ltd
$15.865.45%
CHWY Logo
CHWYChewy Inc
$43.502.76%
COP Logo
COPConocoPhillips
$93.750.86%
DOW Logo
DOWDow Inc
$24.550.20%
IOT Logo
IOTSamsara Inc
$42.500.97%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$128.000.24%
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$46.32-0.39%
STNG Logo
STNGScorpio Tankers Inc
$53.701.23%
TSEM Logo
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$63.921.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved