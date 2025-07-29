This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $24 price target. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $13.86 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded Allegion plc ALLE from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $110 to $175. Allegion shares closed at $163.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Tao Qiu upgraded the rating for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $15 to $16. Healthcare Services Group shares closed at $13.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar upgraded BlackLine, Inc. BL from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $67 price target. BlackLine shares closed at $55.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Leandro Bastos upgraded Afya Limited AFYA from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $14. Afya shares closed at $13.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
AFYAAfya Ltd
$14.303.40%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.08
Growth
41.93
Quality
50.46
Value
45.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
