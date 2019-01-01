Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Afya
Afya Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting AFYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.98% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Afya upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Afya, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Afya was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Afya (AFYA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $19.00. The current price Afya (AFYA) is trading at is $11.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
