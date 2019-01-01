Addvantage Technologies Group Inc is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Its Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Its Telecommunications segment sell equipment used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals. The Telecommunications segment generates maximum revenue for the company.