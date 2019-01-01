QQQ
Range
1.26 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/299.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 3.55
Mkt Cap
16.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
13M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:48PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Addvantage Technologies Group Inc is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Its Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Its Telecommunications segment sell equipment used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals. The Telecommunications segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160
REV18.690M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190
REV19.727M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Addvantage Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Addvantage Technologies (AEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Addvantage Technologies's (AEY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Addvantage Technologies (AEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Addvantage Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Addvantage Technologies (AEY)?

A

The stock price for Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) is $1.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addvantage Technologies (AEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Addvantage Technologies.

Q

When is Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) reporting earnings?

A

Addvantage Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Addvantage Technologies (AEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addvantage Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Addvantage Technologies (AEY) operate in?

A

Addvantage Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.