QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AEye Inc is a provider of intelligent, next-generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. Its iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry- leading performance in range, resolution, and speed.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AEye Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AEye (LIDRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AEye's (LIDRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AEye.

Q

What is the target price for AEye (LIDRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AEye

Q

Current Stock Price for AEye (LIDRW)?

A

The stock price for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDRW) is $0.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEye (LIDRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEye.

Q

When is AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRW) reporting earnings?

A

AEye does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AEye (LIDRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEye.

Q

What sector and industry does AEye (LIDRW) operate in?

A

AEye is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.