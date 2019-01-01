QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.79 - 6.08
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.99 - 21.3
Mkt Cap
275.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 4:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 10:54AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases, and retinal diseases. Its main products are Rhopressa and Roclatan. The company mainly operates in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.670

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV31.450M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aerie Pharmaceuticals's (AERI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) was reported by Needham on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting AERI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 278.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)?

A

The stock price for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) is $5.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) reporting earnings?

A

Aerie Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) operate in?

A

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.