Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
214.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.27
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aeris Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and production company. The company's business operations include Tritton Copper Operations, Tritton Regional Exploration, Advanced Mining Projects, Torrens Projects, Yandan Project, Canbelego Project, and others. It engages in mineral production and sale of copper, gold, and silver and the exploration of copper. Business operating segments are organized into 3 divisions being: Tritton Copper Operations (Tritton) in New South Wales; Cracow Gold Operations (Cracow) in Queensland; and Other, representing corporate activities. Substantial revenue is generated from Tritton Copper Operation.

Analyst Ratings

Aeris Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeris Resources (ARSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeris Resources (OTCPK: ARSRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aeris Resources's (ARSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aeris Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aeris Resources (ARSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aeris Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeris Resources (ARSRF)?

A

The stock price for Aeris Resources (OTCPK: ARSRF) is $0.095 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:28:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeris Resources (ARSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeris Resources.

Q

When is Aeris Resources (OTCPK:ARSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Aeris Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aeris Resources (ARSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeris Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeris Resources (ARSRF) operate in?

A

Aeris Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.