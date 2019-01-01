Aeris Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and production company. The company's business operations include Tritton Copper Operations, Tritton Regional Exploration, Advanced Mining Projects, Torrens Projects, Yandan Project, Canbelego Project, and others. It engages in mineral production and sale of copper, gold, and silver and the exploration of copper. Business operating segments are organized into 3 divisions being: Tritton Copper Operations (Tritton) in New South Wales; Cracow Gold Operations (Cracow) in Queensland; and Other, representing corporate activities. Substantial revenue is generated from Tritton Copper Operation.