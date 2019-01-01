ñol

Aehr Test Systems
(NASDAQ:AEHR)
8.52
0.72[9.23%]
At close: May 27
8.60
0.0800[0.94%]
After Hours: 5:20PM EDT
Day High/Low7.97 - 8.57
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 27.09
Open / Close7.97 / 8.52
Float / Outstanding23.9M / 26.9M
Vol / Avg.374.2K / 583.5K
Mkt Cap229.4M
P/E56.8
50d Avg. Price8.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float23.9M

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aehr Test Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$15.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$15.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aehr Test Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Aehr Test Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reporting earnings?
A

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.04.

Q
What were Aehr Test Systems’s (NASDAQ:AEHR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.7M, which beat the estimate of $6M.

