Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$15.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$15.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Aehr Test Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
Aehr Test Systems Questions & Answers
When is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reporting earnings?
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Aehr Test Systems’s (NASDAQ:AEHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.7M, which beat the estimate of $6M.
