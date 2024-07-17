Dow Jumps 200 Points; Synchrony Financial Posts Upbeat Earnings

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 falling over 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.53% to 41,173.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 18,044.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.24% to 5,597.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares fell by 3.6%.

Top Headline

Synchrony Financial SYF reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly net interest income of $4.405 billion, beating the consensus of $4.287 billion. The company reported EPS of $1.55, above the consensus of $1.36.

Equities Trading UP



Aditxt, Inc . ADTX shares shot up 36% to $2.17. Aditxt and Evofem amended merger agreement.

. shares shot up 36% to $2.17. Aditxt and Evofem amended merger agreement. Shares of Aehr Test Systems AEHR got a boost, surging 25% to $21.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates. Also, the company announced it entered into a stock purchase agreement and made $12.7 million in orders for its FOX WaferPak full wafer Contractors.

got a boost, surging 25% to $21.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates. Also, the company announced it entered into a stock purchase agreement and made $12.7 million in orders for its FOX WaferPak full wafer Contractors. Shimmick Corporation SHIM shares were also up, gaining 47% to $2.96 after the company received a $27.6 million subcontract for the Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant Ozonation Project.

Equities Trading DOWN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN shares dropped 41% to $0.6611 after the company announced that its Singapore-incorporated, sole operating subsidiary has filed for voluntary liquidation.

shares dropped 41% to $0.6611 after the company announced that its Singapore-incorporated, sole operating subsidiary has filed for voluntary liquidation. Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc . SAVA were down 29% to $9.61 after announcing changes in executive leadership. The company named Rick Barry as Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Office and said Remi Barbier resigned as President, CEO, and Board Member.

. were down 29% to $9.61 after announcing changes in executive leadership. The company named Rick Barry as Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Office and said Remi Barbier resigned as President, CEO, and Board Member. Five Below, Inc. FIVE was down, falling 22% to $79.31 after the company announced a CEO transition. Additionally, comparable sales decreased in the 10-week period ended July 13.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $82.75 while gold traded down 0.3% at $2,461.00.

Silver traded down 3.4% to $30.39 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $4.4105.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.48%, Germany's DAX fell 0.44% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.12%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.13%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.28%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone eased to 2.5% in June from 2.6% in May. French current account deficit shrank to EUR 3.1 billion in May versus a revised EUR 3.5 billion in the prior month.

U.K. producer prices increased 1.4% year-over-year in June following a 1.7% rise in the prior month, while annual inflation rate came in steady at 2% in June.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.06% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.45%.

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports fell by 8.7% year-over-year in June following a revised 0.7% decline in May.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications climbed by 3.9% during the third week of July.

U.S. housing starts increased by 3% from the prior month to an annualized rate of 1,314,000 in June compared to a revised 4.6% fall a month ago.

Building permits in the U.S. climbed by 3.4% to an annual rate of 1.446 million in June.

Industrial production in the U.S. climbed 0.6% from a month ago in June compared to market estimates of a 0.3% gain.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 4.87 million barrels in the week ended July 12, falling for the third consecutive week, the EIA said.

