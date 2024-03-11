$1.5M Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed lower by around 0.2% on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Rezolute

The Trade: Rezolute, Inc. RZLT CFO Daron Evans acquired a total of 50,000 shares an average price of $1.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $96,345.

CFO Daron Evans acquired a total of 50,000 shares an average price of $1.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $96,345. What’s Happening: On Feb. 13, Rezolute posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

On Feb. 13, Rezolute posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Rezolute Does: Rezolute Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel, sustained-release injectable therapies.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade : Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 6,068 shares at at an average price of $1.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7,446.

: President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 6,068 shares at at an average price of $1.23. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7,446. What’s Happening : On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023.

: On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.



Marpai

The Trade : Marpai, Inc. MRAI CEO Damien Lamendola acquired a total of 910,000 shares at an average price of $1.65. The insider spent around $1.5 million to buy those shares.

: CEO Damien Lamendola acquired a total of 910,000 shares at an average price of $1.65. The insider spent around $1.5 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On March 6, Marpai reported better-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net revenue results.

: On March 6, Marpai reported better-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net revenue results. What Marpai Does: Marpai Inc operates as a health plan company. It uses A.I. to predict and help prevent costly events for its members, and in turn, lower its clients' health care costs.

Advantage Solutions

The Trade : Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV CFO Christopher Growe acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.49. The insider spent around $34,868 to buy those shares.

: CFO Christopher Growe acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.49. The insider spent around $34,868 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Feb. 29, Advantage Solutions posted downbeat quarterly results.

: On Feb. 29, Advantage Solutions posted downbeat quarterly results. What Advantage Solutions Does: Advantage Solutions Inc is the provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers.

