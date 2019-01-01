Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advantage Solutions beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $123.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 14.14% drop in the share price the next day.

