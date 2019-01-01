Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting ADV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.44% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Advantage Solutions maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Advantage Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Advantage Solutions was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Advantage Solutions (ADV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Advantage Solutions (ADV) is trading at is $4.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.