ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Envirotech Vehicles
(OTC:ADOM)
0.28
0.18[180.00%]
At close: Nov 16
0.282
0.0020[0.71%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.21 - 0.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding238.7M / 293.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap82.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Envirotech Vehicles reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$41K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Envirotech Vehicles using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Envirotech Vehicles Questions & Answers

Q
When is Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM) reporting earnings?
A

Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Envirotech Vehicles’s (OTC:ADOM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $425K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.