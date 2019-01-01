Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$41K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Envirotech Vehicles using advanced sorting and filters.
Envirotech Vehicles Questions & Answers
When is Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM) reporting earnings?
Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Envirotech Vehicles’s (OTC:ADOM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $425K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
