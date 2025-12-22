This Aecom Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- William Blair analyst Dylan Becker downgraded Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Clearwater Analytics shares closed at $22.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Samantha Semenkow downgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $17 to $14.5. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $14.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Adam Seiden downgraded AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $135 to $100. Aecom shares closed at $96.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Matt Roberts downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Sealed Air shares closed at $41.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
