Aecom logo on building
December 22, 2025 9:52 AM 1 min read

This Aecom Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying ACM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ACM Logo
ACMAECOM
$97.380.68%
Overview
CWAN Logo
CWANClearwater Analytics Holdings Inc
$24.138.45%
FOLD Logo
FOLDAmicus Therapeutics Inc
$14.210.24%
SEE Logo
SEESealed Air Corp
$41.24-0.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved