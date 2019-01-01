AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AECOM beat estimated earnings by 6.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was down $52.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AECOM's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.77 0.72 0.64 EPS Actual 0.89 0.81 0.73 0.67 Revenue Estimate 3.45B 3.38B 3.23B 3.24B Revenue Actual 3.27B 3.35B 3.41B 3.27B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AECOM management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.3 and $3.5 per share.

