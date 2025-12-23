AECOM Lands Role In Multi-Billion-Dollar Scotland Water Overhaul

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) disclosed on Tuesday that it has been named a preferred bidder for Scottish Water's Enterprise Alliance.

Enterprise Alliance is a multi-billion-dollar program lasting up to 13 years to upgrade Scotland's water and wastewater infrastructure.

The Enterprise is Scottish Water's most significant investment to date.

Notably, AECOM has been selected as one of two Primary Designers for the Enterprise Alliance, responsible for design across the program and ensuring efficient delivery.

The initiative runs from 2027 to 2033, with work starting in 2026 and the option to extend the program by up to six additional years.

Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe and India region, said the company's enterprise-style delivery model "sets a new benchmark for the industry," enabling closer collaboration and greater efficiency, while leveraging AECOM's technical depth and engineering-led AI capabilities to improve certainty on complex capital programs.

Recent Earnings

In November, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 2% year over year (Y/Y) to $4.175 billion, missing the consensus of $4.315 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.36 (+7% Y/Y) beat the consensus of $1.34.

AECOM expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.65 and $5.85 (versus consensus of $5.24), adjusted EBITDA of $1.265 billion-$1.305 billion, and free cash flow of around $400 million.

ACM Price Action: AECOM shares edged higher Monday, closing up 0.89% at $97.58, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock