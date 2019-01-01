QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is an aluminum producer. It has five reporting segments. The Alumina segment consists of the mining and purchase of bauxite and other raw materials. The Primary aluminum segment consists of the procurement of alumina, supplemental materials, and electric power. Its Energy segment comprises production and operation of energy products mainly coal mining. The Trading segment includes the trading of alumina primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products and Corporate and other operating segments. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China, as well as other countries. It generates a major part of its revenue from the Trading segment.

Aluminum Corp of China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aluminum Corp of China's (ACH) competitors?

A

Other companies in Aluminum Corp of China’s space includes: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU).

Q

What is the target price for Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ACH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aluminum Corp of China (ACH)?

A

The stock price for Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) is $17.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 26, 2011.

Q

When is Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) reporting earnings?

A

Aluminum Corp of China’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.

Q

Is Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q

What sector and industry does Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) operate in?

A

Aluminum Corp of China is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.