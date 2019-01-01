Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.730
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6M
Earnings History
Associated Capital Group Questions & Answers
When is Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) reporting earnings?
Associated Capital Group (AC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Associated Capital Group’s (NYSE:AC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
