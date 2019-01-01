Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) was reported by JMP Securities on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting AC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) was provided by JMP Securities, and Associated Capital Group maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Associated Capital Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Associated Capital Group was filed on May 12, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Associated Capital Group (AC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $79.00 to $62.00. The current price Associated Capital Group (AC) is trading at is $40.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
