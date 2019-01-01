ñol

Allegiance Bancshares
(NASDAQ:ABTX)
40.50
0.74[1.86%]
At close: May 27
40.50
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low39.83 - 40.51
52 Week High/Low34.3 - 46
Open / Close39.87 / 40.5
Float / Outstanding16.2M / 20.4M
Vol / Avg.44.7K / 78.5K
Mkt Cap825.3M
P/E10.05
50d Avg. Price41.59
Div / Yield0.56/1.38%
Payout Ratio12.41
EPS0.92
Total Float16.2M

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Allegiance Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$59.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$59.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegiance Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegiance Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.95 1 0.90 0.83
EPS Actual 1.06 0.93 1.12 0.89
Revenue Estimate 59.77M 60.46M 57.56M 58.15M
Revenue Actual 60.56M 60.27M 58.87M 57.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Allegiance Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Allegiance Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) reporting earnings?
A

Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.46.

Q
What were Allegiance Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:ABTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.6M, which missed the estimate of $27.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.