Range
0.18 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/18.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
173.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
754.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Alterola Biotech Inc is a development stage company. It develops chewing gums to deliver nutraceutical/functional ingredients for applications such as appetite suppressant, cholesterol suppressant, vitamin delivery, antioxidant delivery and motion sickness suppressant.

Analyst Ratings

Alterola Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alterola Biotech (ABTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alterola Biotech (OTCPK: ABTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alterola Biotech's (ABTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alterola Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Alterola Biotech (ABTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alterola Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Alterola Biotech (ABTI)?

A

The stock price for Alterola Biotech (OTCPK: ABTI) is $0.2298 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alterola Biotech (ABTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alterola Biotech.

Q

When is Alterola Biotech (OTCPK:ABTI) reporting earnings?

A

Alterola Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alterola Biotech (ABTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alterola Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Alterola Biotech (ABTI) operate in?

A

Alterola Biotech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.