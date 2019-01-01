ñol

Arbor Realty Trust
(NYSE:ABR)
16.61
0.31[1.90%]
At close: May 27
16.62
0.0100[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low16.36 - 16.64
52 Week High/Low15.55 - 20.74
Open / Close16.39 / 16.62
Float / Outstanding153.2M / 160.2M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E7.8
50d Avg. Price17.02
Div / Yield1.52/9.15%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.42
Total Float153.2M

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Arbor Realty Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.550

Quarterly Revenue

$84.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$143M

Earnings Recap

 

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $35.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.44 0.40 0.43
EPS Actual 0.57 0.47 0.45 0.52
Revenue Estimate 77.60M 64.70M 54.27M 46.35M
Revenue Actual 76.43M 69.92M 58.77M 48.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Arbor Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reporting earnings?
A

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Q
What were Arbor Realty Trust’s (NYSE:ABR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.1M, which missed the estimate of $14.1M.

