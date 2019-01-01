Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ABR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Arbor Realty Trust initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Arbor Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Arbor Realty Trust was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is trading at is $16.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
