Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Airbnb
Airbnb Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting ABNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.33% upside). 52 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Airbnb maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Airbnb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Airbnb was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Airbnb (ABNB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $175.00 to $145.00. The current price Airbnb (ABNB) is trading at is $120.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.