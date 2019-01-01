Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Airbnb beat estimated earnings by 89.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $622.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Airbnb's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.75 -0.48 -1.17 EPS Actual 0.08 1.22 -0.11 -1.14 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 2.04B 1.23B 713.18M Revenue Actual 1.53B 2.24B 1.33B 886.94M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.75 -0.48 -1.17 EPS Actual 0.08 1.22 -0.11 -1.14 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 2.04B 1.23B 713.18M Revenue Actual 1.53B 2.24B 1.33B 886.94M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.