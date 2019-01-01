Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Airbnb beat estimated earnings by 89.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $622.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Airbnb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.75
|-0.48
|-1.17
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|1.22
|-0.11
|-1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|1.46B
|2.04B
|1.23B
|713.18M
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|2.24B
|1.33B
|886.94M
Airbnb (ABNB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-2.43, which beat the estimate of $-9.16.
The Actual Revenue was $859.3M, which beat the estimate of $747.6M.
