Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.520
Quarterly Revenue
$97.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$97.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Apple using advanced sorting and filters.
Apple Questions & Answers
When is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reporting earnings?
Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
What were Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.4B, which beat the estimate of $44.9B.
