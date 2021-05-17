Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) stock increased by 4.57% to $11.66 during Monday's regular session. As of

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 4.57% to $11.66 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.6K shares, making up 22.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.4 million.

Losers

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock decreased by 5.84% to $4.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 265 shares, making up 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

