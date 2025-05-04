May 4, 2025 9:52 AM 2 min read

Duolingo, CoreWeave And DexCom Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 28-May 2): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL shares rose 27.39% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Several analysts boosted the price forecast.
  2. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV shares increased 24.15%.
  3. Tenet Healthcare THC stock escalated 21.24% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. Many analysts boosted the price forecast.
  4. Carrier Global Corporation CARR stock upped 19.10% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  5. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock upped 18.90%. Akeso, Inc. announced the Chinese Health Authorities, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved ivonescimab for a second indication based on the results of the Phase 3 trial, HARMONi-2 or AK112-303.
  6. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock upped 18.31% last week after the company announced it launched its commercial self-driving trucking service in Texas.
  7. Arista Networks, Inc. ANET shares were up 16.83% after Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised its price forecast from $55 to $85.
  8. Trane Technologies plc TT stock grew 14.83% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS and sales guidance above estimates. Many analysts boosted the price forecast.
  9. DexCom, Inc. DXCM shares escalated 13.90% following strong quarterly sales. Many analysts revised the price forecast.
  10. XPO Inc XPO shares increased 13.81%  after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Many analysts revised the price forecast.

Photo by DANIEL CONSTANTE via Shutterstock

Posted In:
