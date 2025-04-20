April 20, 2025 10:46 AM 2 min read

These Large Cap Tech And Healthcare Stocks Had A Poor Run In Easter Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are These In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. UnitedHealth Group UNH stock dipped 23.60% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  2. Global Payments Inc. GPN shares declined 16.55% after the company announced it had bought a stake in Worldpay for $6.6 billion.
  3. Applovin Corporation APP stock decreased 9.71% after Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan cut its price forecast from $500 to $335.
  4. Humana Inc.’s HUM stock was down 8.88% on pin action after UnitedHealth Group, Inc.’s UNH reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.
  5. DaVita Inc. DVA shares fell 8.69% in the last week.
  6. Meta Platforms, Inc. META stock declined 8.20% amid the FTC’s antitrust trial. Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  7. Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares dived 7.70%.
  8. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock was down 7.37%.
  9. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL shares fell 6.97% amid overall market weakness after Fed Chair Powell made remarks at the Economic Club.
  10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares declined 6.46% after JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee cut its price forecast on the stock from $45 to $39.
  11. GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS shares declined 6.24% after NVIDIA Corporation NVDA said the US government recently informed that it would need a license to export chips to China.

Photo via Shutterstock

GFS Logo
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$32.131.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.28
Growth
75.69
Quality
-
Value
62.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$502.500.04%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$454.90-22.2%
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$238.253.67%
BURL Logo
BURLBurlington Stores Inc
$226.480.07%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$39.15-3.88%
DVA Logo
DVADaVita Inc
$141.560.04%
GPN Logo
GPNGlobal Payments Inc
$69.82-17.0%
HUM Logo
HUMHumana Inc
$264.00-7.57%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$101.27-3.08%
RDDT Logo
RDDTReddit Inc
$96.701.38%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$31.49-1.25%
YUMC Logo
YUMCYum China Holdings Inc
$41.70-5.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapTop StoriesMoversBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved