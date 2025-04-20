These Large Cap Tech And Healthcare Stocks Had A Poor Run In Easter Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- UnitedHealth led losses, shares plunged after weak Q1 results and FY25 EPS guidance cut.
- Global Payments stock slid after a $6.6B stake purchase in Worldpay spooked investors.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- UnitedHealth Group UNH stock dipped 23.60% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Global Payments Inc. GPN shares declined 16.55% after the company announced it had bought a stake in Worldpay for $6.6 billion.
- Applovin Corporation APP stock decreased 9.71% after Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan cut its price forecast from $500 to $335.
- Humana Inc.’s HUM stock was down 8.88% on pin action after UnitedHealth Group, Inc.’s UNH reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.
- DaVita Inc. DVA shares fell 8.69% in the last week.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META stock declined 8.20% amid the FTC’s antitrust trial. Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares dived 7.70%.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock was down 7.37%.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL shares fell 6.97% amid overall market weakness after Fed Chair Powell made remarks at the Economic Club.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares declined 6.46% after JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee cut its price forecast on the stock from $45 to $39.
- GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS shares declined 6.24% after NVIDIA Corporation NVDA said the US government recently informed that it would need a license to export chips to China.
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$32.131.61%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.28
Growth
75.69
Quality
-
Value
62.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$502.500.04%
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$454.90-22.2%
APPAppLovin Corp
$238.253.67%
BURLBurlington Stores Inc
$226.480.07%
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$39.15-3.88%
DVADaVita Inc
$141.560.04%
GPNGlobal Payments Inc
$69.82-17.0%
HUMHumana Inc
$264.00-7.57%
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$101.27-3.08%
RDDTReddit Inc
$96.701.38%
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$31.49-1.25%
YUMCYum China Holdings Inc
$41.70-5.10%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in