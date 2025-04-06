In One Of The Worst Week, These Large Cap Stocks Emerged As Winners (Mar 31-Apr 4): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Rocket Companies surged 18.19% after a bullish upgrade and price target hike to $14 by KBW.
- Dollar General climbed 7.57% as investors shifted toward defensive plays amid tariff uncertainty.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
The S&P 500 index fell about 9.1% last week (Mar 31-Apr 4), making it one of the worst performances for the benchmark. These large-cap stocks defied the index. Are they in your portfolio?
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock gained 19.55% last week on reports that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is looking to rent Nvidia's NVDA Blackwell Chips from the company.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT shares surged 18.19% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised its price forecast from $12 to $14.
- GameStop Corporation GME upped 8.10% last week after it raised $1.5 billion in a private offering and Ryan Cohen increasing his stake in the company.
- Dollar General Corporation DG stock upped 7.58%. Shares of consumer staples stocks gained as tariff uncertainty may be driving a shift toward defensive stocks.
- Molina Healthcare Inc MOH shares increased 7.39%. The company recently reported that it has 1.75 million shares sold short, which is 4.16% of all regular shares available for trading.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC stock rose 5.63%.
- Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares were up 3.90%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and announced $146 price forecast.
- Booz Allen Hamilton BAH stock gained 3.72% last week.
- TJX Companies, Inc. TJX shares increased 3.34%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and raised the price forecast from $128 to $140.
- NVR, Inc. NVR shares increased 3.19% amid a drop in Treasury yields.
Image via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$46.53-13.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value13.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GMEGameStop Corp
$23.099.43%
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$109.20-2.27%
DGDollar General Corp
$92.50-2.02%
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$146.78-3.83%
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$144.75-3.96%
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$346.71-1.85%
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$92.60-9.04%
NVRNVR Inc
$7410.934.23%
PPCPilgrims Pride Corp
$49.05-3.94%
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$15.4011.2%
ROSTRoss Stores Inc
$122.46-6.67%
TJXTJX Companies Inc
$121.75-2.93%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in