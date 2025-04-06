In One Of The Worst Week, These Large Cap Stocks Emerged As Winners (Mar 31-Apr 4): Are These In Your Portfolio?

The S&P 500 index fell about 9.1% last week (Mar 31-Apr 4), making it one of the worst performances for the benchmark. These large-cap stocks defied the index. Are they in your portfolio?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock gained 19.55% last week on reports that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is looking to rent Nvidia's NVDA Blackwell Chips from the company. Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT shares surged 18.19% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised its price forecast from $12 to $14. GameStop Corporation GME upped 8.10% last week after it raised $1.5 billion in a private offering and Ryan Cohen increasing his stake in the company. Dollar General Corporation DG stock upped 7.58%. Shares of consumer staples stocks gained as tariff uncertainty may be driving a shift toward defensive stocks. Molina Healthcare Inc MOH shares increased 7.39%. The company recently reported that it has 1.75 million shares sold short, which is 4.16% of all regular shares available for trading. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC stock rose 5.63%. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares were up 3.90%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and announced $146 price forecast. Booz Allen Hamilton BAH stock gained 3.72% last week. TJX Companies, Inc. TJX shares increased 3.34%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and raised the price forecast from $128 to $140. NVR, Inc. NVR shares increased 3.19% amid a drop in Treasury yields.

Image via Shutterstock