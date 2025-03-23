March 23, 2025 11:35 AM 2 min read

XPeng, Reddit And Micron Tech Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Mar 17-Mar 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. KE Holdings BEKE shares dipped 15.38% after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price forecast of $24.5.
  2. Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock fell 9.76%. The stock briefly surged after Google announced an expanded partnership with Reddit, aiming to integrate Reddit content more effectively across Google's products.
  3. Incyte Corporation INCY stock dived 8.75% after reporting topline results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of Povorcitinib in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa. William Blair and Guggenheim downgraded the stock, and Truist Securities cut its price forecast from $74 to $72.
  4. James Hardie Industries JHX shares decreased 8.39%.
  5. XPeng Inc XPEV shares dipped 8.13% after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss.
  6. Nucor Corporation NUE shares decreased 7.63% after the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  7. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH stock fell 7.22%. The company said it is entering into a strategic partnership with Shield AI to deliver AI-powered autonomous solutions for the U.S. government.
  8. Telus Corporation TU shares decreased 7.07%.
  9. Futu Holdings FUTU stock declined 7.01%, probably after the People's Bank of China kept the one-year loan prime rate at 3.1% and the five-year rate at 3.6%. Policymakers are navigating how to support economic growth while stabilizing the yuan amid rising trade tensions.
  10. Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares lost 6.02% last week after Rosenblatt cut its price forecast from $250 to $200. The company reported Q2 financial results.

