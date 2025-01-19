January 19, 2025 8:33 AM 2 min read

MicroStrategy, SoFi Technologies And Carvana Are Among Top Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 13-Jan 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. ITCI stock surged 33.02% after Johnson & Johnson JNJ entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $132 per share in cash, valuing it at approximately $14.6 billion. A couple of analysts downgraded the stock.
  2. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR stock grew 20.92% on Bitcoin's continued upward momentum.
  3. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD stock upped 20.13% after announcing a $45 million settlement with the SEC.
  4. Carvana Co. CVNA stock rose 19.39% after Hindenburg Research, which previously issued a short report on the stock, announced it would close down.
  5. BeiGene, Ltd. ONC shares gained 18.88% last week.
  6. JD.com, Inc. JD shares were up 17.82% on the acceleration of China's economic activity, beating expectations for the last quarter of 2024 as stimulus measures kicked in.
  7. Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR stock upped 17.26%.
  8. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares escalated 16.61%. The company disclosed a personal loan securitization agreement with a global fixed-income manager on Thursday.
  9. Symbotic Inc. SYM shares increased 16.30% after the company announced an agreement to acquire Walmart Inc.'s WMT Advanced Systems and Robotics business. Northland Capital Markets maintained an Outperform rating while raising the price forecast to $41 from $35.
  10. XPeng Inc. XPEV stock gained 15.63% last week after China's central bank reportedly indicated it would take measures to support economic growth. China's GDP growth data also fueled optimism.
  11. United Rentals, Inc. URI stock upped 14.91% after announcing it would acquire H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES for $4.8 billion. Additionally, Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral.

Photo by JOCA_PH on Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

