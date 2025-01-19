MicroStrategy, SoFi Technologies And Carvana Are Among Top Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 13-Jan 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Intra-Cellular Therapies surged 33% as Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire it for $14.6 billion.
- JD.com stock gained up 17.82% on the acceleration of China’s economic activity.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. ITCI stock surged 33.02% after Johnson & Johnson JNJ entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $132 per share in cash, valuing it at approximately $14.6 billion. A couple of analysts downgraded the stock.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR stock grew 20.92% on Bitcoin's continued upward momentum.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD stock upped 20.13% after announcing a $45 million settlement with the SEC.
- Carvana Co. CVNA stock rose 19.39% after Hindenburg Research, which previously issued a short report on the stock, announced it would close down.
- BeiGene, Ltd. ONC shares gained 18.88% last week.
- JD.com, Inc. JD shares were up 17.82% on the acceleration of China's economic activity, beating expectations for the last quarter of 2024 as stimulus measures kicked in.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR stock upped 17.26%.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares escalated 16.61%. The company disclosed a personal loan securitization agreement with a global fixed-income manager on Thursday.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM shares increased 16.30% after the company announced an agreement to acquire Walmart Inc.'s WMT Advanced Systems and Robotics business. Northland Capital Markets maintained an Outperform rating while raising the price forecast to $41 from $35.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV stock gained 15.63% last week after China's central bank reportedly indicated it would take measures to support economic growth. China's GDP growth data also fueled optimism.
- United Rentals, Inc. URI stock upped 14.91% after announcing it would acquire H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES for $4.8 billion. Additionally, Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral.
