Intel, UnitedHealth And Rocket Lab Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec 2-Dec 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL stock tumbled 16.35%, probably due to OPEC's supply decision.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares plummeted 13.03% after the company announced it halted its application for U.S. semiconductor government grants and cut revenue guidance for the December 2024 quarter.
- Intel Corporation INTC shares dived 13.01% after the company announced the retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger.
- KB Financial Group Inc KB stock declined 12.68%.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE stock dipped 12.48% after it reported first-quarter results. Analysts revised their price forecast on the stock.
- Toast, Inc. TOST stock fell 10.86%. It expanded its partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to give restaurants more choices and provide guests additional delivery options. Several analysts downgraded the stock.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH stock declined 9.93% following the fatal shooting of the insurance division's CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the company was hosting its annual investor conference.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL stock fell 9.83% last week due to the threat of new tariffs on Canada, which could impact several sectors, including transportation companies.
- Halliburton Company HAL stock lost 9.67% last week due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East affecting commodity prices.
- POSCO HOLDINGS INC. PKX shares decreased 9.67%, probably after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s RKLB stock dipped 9.53% last week due to profit-taking in the sector. The company also stated it would announce the launch window for its sixth synspective mission on December 18.
Image via Shutterstock
