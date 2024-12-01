Reddit, Grab And Autodesk Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Nov 25-Nov 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Symbotic Inc. SYM shares tumbled 25.83% after the company cut its first-quarter FY25 revenue outlook and analysts cut the price forecast on the stock.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB shares dipped 11.82% after analysts downgraded or cut the price forecast on the stock.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock declined 10.97%. The company said it is accelerating its global expansion, focusing on international markets such as India and Brazil to drive user growth and unlock advertising opportunities.
- Banco Bradesco BBD shares dived 10.88%. JP Morgan analyst Domingos Falavina downgraded the company from Overweight to Neutral.
- H World Group Limited HTHT stock plummeted 10.44% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.
- Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock decreased 9.82%.
- Itau Unibanco Banco Holding ITUB shares fell 8.53%.
- Sabesp SBS shares were down 8.40% last week.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares fell 8.16% after the company reported third-quarter results, and several analysts revised their forecasts for the stock.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock lost 7.98% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results. However, the company’s Q1 performance was offset by slowing ARR. Several analysts revised price forecasts on the stock.
- Autodesk Inc.’s ADSK stock dipped 7.98% after it reported third-quarter financial results, and analysts revised their price target on the stock.
